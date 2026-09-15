The 13th edition of the awards features four award categories: Business and Innovation; Culture, Creativity and Sport; Science and Sustainability; and Social Action.

The first category recognizes alumni who are active in initiating and contributing to innovative or creative new ideas, solutions, or business opportunities that have the potential for growth. Areas of work could include, but are not limited to: entrepreneurship, business, technology and finance.

The Culture, Creativity and Sport Award highlights alumni who have carved a career in these fields. Areas of work could include, but are not limited to: arts, design, humanities, traditional media, music, video, TV, sports and online content and audiovisual media creation (e.g., blogging, vlogging, including for YouTube and social media).

The Science and Sustainability Award is open to alumni who have distinguished themselves through their career and achievements in the world of science and sustainability, and who can demonstrate the impact and scale of their achievements in their profession, and beyond. Areas of work could include, but are not limited to: climate action, clean energy, medicine, sustainable cities and communities, engineering, industry and construction.

Finally, the Social Action category is for alumni who have made an exceptional contribution and commitment to creating positive social change and improving the lives of others.

Applications for the Study UK Alumni Awards are open until October 15.

The winners of the Study UK Alumni Awards will be revealed in August 2027 through a digital campaign showcasing their remarkable stories and successes. As part of their award, they will be invited to visit the UK, where they will reconnect with their universities, meet and inspire current GREAT scholars, and engage with other global winners.

Study UK is a global campaign that promotes the UK as the first-choice study destination to international students and their influencers. It is the UK’s only national-level campaign that showcases the UK’s outstanding higher education offering and the life-changing opportunities it brings.

Study UK is led and delivered by the British Council in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign.