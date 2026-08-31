Located in Brăila county, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Bucharest, the wind farm will feature 11 Nordex N175/6.X turbines. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2028.

With financing now secured, the project is entering the construction phase. OX2 will manage construction through to commissioning under a Construction and Asset Transfer Agreement.

Scatec holds a 100% stake in Urleasca and will provide operations, maintenance, and asset management services after commissioning.

The project is backed by a Contract for Difference (CfD) covering around 57% of its expected output. The remainder of the electricity generated will be sold on Romania’s wholesale power market.

“Urleasca is an important milestone for our growth in Romania,” said Alex Patrascu, Scatec’s country manager for Romania. “With multiple renewable projects now under construction, we are building scale in a market with strong fundamentals and significant potential.”

Urleasca is Scatec’s first onshore wind project in Europe. It complements the company’s 190 MW solar portfolio currently under construction in Romania.

This is the second financing BCR has provided for a Scatec project in the country, following EUR 42.5 million for the 190 MW Dobrun and Sadova solar portfolio in Dolj and Olt counties.

“Energy has become a competitiveness standard, and investors increasingly look at its availability, cost, and predictability when assessing a market,” said Manuela Trisnevschi, BCR’s head of energy and utilities.

BCR provided EUR 450 million in financing to Romania’s energy sector in the first half of 2026. More than EUR 362 million went to renewable energy projects, including EUR 288 million for wind farms, EUR 41 million for solar projects, and EUR 33 million for battery storage investments.