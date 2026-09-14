Frozen since the end of 2025, the average pension in Romania still increased by 14% in real terms over the past three years, thanks to the pension hike in 2024.

In nominal terms, pensions increased by around 40% over the past three years.

The pension paid from the state social security fund was RON 2,821 on average and RON 3,278 for those retired at the normal retirement age (3.97 million).

The social security pension and the pension paid to those retiring at the statutory retirement age increased in line with the average over the past three years.

The number of pensioners decreased by 1.3% over the past three years, to 4.91 million.