Apple TV streaming service launches in Romania
Romanian viewers can now access Apple’s original films and series directly through a local subscription.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Apple TV is now available in Romania for the first time, Gadget.ro reported, citing an announcement from Apple. The streaming service costs RON 39.99 per month or RON 349 per year.
“Starting today, Apple TV is available for subscription in Romania, bringing its selection of award-winning original series and films to audiences in the country for the first time,” the company said.