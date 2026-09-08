Analyst expects 10%-15% rise in residential end-user electricity prices in Romania
Hidroelectrica’s decision to increase electricity prices for customers whose contracts are about to expire could be followed by other suppliers.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Energy expert Dumitru Chisăliță told Digi24 that new offers could be 10%-15% more expensive and warned that price increases could continue until the end of the year or even into 2027.
“Hidroelectrica was until now the supplier with the lowest price in the market, but also the company whose decisions influenced the strategy of its competitors. It was not only the supplier with the lowest price in the market, it was also the supplier that was practically followed by all other suppliers,” he said.