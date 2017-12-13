About 2,000 Romanians to spend New Year’s Eve at seaside hotels

About 2,000 tourists will spend New Year’s Eve at seaside hotels in Romania, up over 10% compared to last year, according to the Litoralulromanesc.ro platform estimates.

The price for a three-night stay at a hotel plus the festive New Year’s Eve dinner ranges between RON 459 (EUR 99) and RON 3,060 (EUR 660) for a room.

12 hotels at the seaside have put up for sale New Year’s Eve tourist packages this year. These include 2,500 rooms. About 60% of them have been booked so far, according to Litoralulromanesc.ro.

Tourists can spend their time by taking walks on the Mamaia promenade, in the old center of Constanta or on the Casino’s promenade in Constanta. They can also spend time in spa resorts.

