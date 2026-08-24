Real Estate

New Romanian Urban Planning Code requires green roofs on large buildings, eco-friendly parking

24 August 2026

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Romania’s new Urban Planning Code introduces mandatory green roofs for certain large buildings and sustainability requirements for outdoor parking areas, the Development Ministry announced. The legislation, approved by Parliament at the government’s proposal, enters into force this week.

According to the Ministry of Development, the local authorities will have 12 months to designate zero- or low-emission areas pending updates to their urban planning documents.

Starting January 1, 2027, permits for office, commercial, industrial, and storage buildings, as well as covered parking facilities with surfaces exceeding 1,000 square meters, will require green roofs covering at least 50% of their area, subject to the conditions established by law.

At the same time, outdoor parking areas larger than 500 square meters will need to provide permeable surfaces and sustainable rainwater drainage. Trees or shading systems must also cover at least 30% of their surface. The requirement can include solutions that generate renewable energy.

“We are introducing clear climate adaptation measures,” interim development minister Cseke Attila said. “New developments must reduce the surfaces that cause cities to overheat, manage rainwater more effectively, and contribute to clean energy production.”

The measures are intended to improve air quality, increase climate resilience and reduce the urban heat island effect.

The new Code also provides exceptions where the requirements would affect built heritage or where their implementation is not technically or economically feasible.

The Territorial Planning, Urbanism and Construction Code was drafted by the Development Ministry and adopted by Parliament following a government proposal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yuriy Nedopekin/Dreamstime.com, AI generated)

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Real Estate

New Romanian Urban Planning Code requires green roofs on large buildings, eco-friendly parking

24 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s new Urban Planning Code introduces mandatory green roofs for certain large buildings and sustainability requirements for outdoor parking areas, the Development Ministry announced. The legislation, approved by Parliament at the government’s proposal, enters into force this week.

According to the Ministry of Development, the local authorities will have 12 months to designate zero- or low-emission areas pending updates to their urban planning documents.

Starting January 1, 2027, permits for office, commercial, industrial, and storage buildings, as well as covered parking facilities with surfaces exceeding 1,000 square meters, will require green roofs covering at least 50% of their area, subject to the conditions established by law.

At the same time, outdoor parking areas larger than 500 square meters will need to provide permeable surfaces and sustainable rainwater drainage. Trees or shading systems must also cover at least 30% of their surface. The requirement can include solutions that generate renewable energy.

“We are introducing clear climate adaptation measures,” interim development minister Cseke Attila said. “New developments must reduce the surfaces that cause cities to overheat, manage rainwater more effectively, and contribute to clean energy production.”

The measures are intended to improve air quality, increase climate resilience and reduce the urban heat island effect.

The new Code also provides exceptions where the requirements would affect built heritage or where their implementation is not technically or economically feasible.

The Territorial Planning, Urbanism and Construction Code was drafted by the Development Ministry and adopted by Parliament following a government proposal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yuriy Nedopekin/Dreamstime.com, AI generated)

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