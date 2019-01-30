New car sales in Romania reach the highest level in ten years

The total sales of new passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Romania reached 187,276 units in 2018, up almost 20% over 2017, this being the highest sales volume in the last ten years, according to the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers in Romania – APIA.

New passenger car sales increased by 21.4% in 2018 over 2017, to 158,268 units, while commercial vehicle sales went up 11.1%, to 29,000 units. By comparison, sales of imported second-hand cars declined by 9.1% compared to 2017, to 473,600 units.

On the new passenger car segment, local brand Dacia consolidated its top spot in terms of sales, with over 51,200 units delivered in 2018, up by 29% compared to 2017, which brought it a market share of 32.4%. Volkswagen remained second in the ranking, with 14,600 units sold in 2018, up 4.5% over 2017, and a market share of 9.2%. Skoda was next, with 13,185 units sold, up 13.4% year-on-year (yoy), followed by Renault (14,853 units, +20.5%), and Ford (9,500 units, +17%).

In the models’ ranking, budget model Dacia Logan was first in terms of sales, with 21,100 units (+30.6% yoy), followed by the Dacia Duster SUV – 12,900 units (+49.4%), and Dacia Sandero – 10,200 units (+20.7%). Skoda Octavia and Renault Clio were next, with close to 5,400 units sold each.

New car buyers preferred gasoline models in 2018, pushing up sales on this segment by 44.5%, to 98,000 units, or 62% of the total sale. Meanwhile, diesel car sales declined and their share reached 35%. Electric car sales doubled to 682 units and hybrid car sales increased by 60%, to 3,585 units.

