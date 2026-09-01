NestPlus Signs a €10 Million Financing Agreement with Exim Banca Romaneasca for Braila Plaza, the First Street Mall in Braila

News from Companies

Romanian real estate group NestPlus, through its NestPlus Plaza division, has signed a €10 million investment loan agreement with Exim Banca Romaneasca for the development of Braila Plaza, the largest street mall in the city of Braila. The project represents a total investment of €17 million, with completion and full occupancy of the retail spaces scheduled for 2026.

Braila Plaza is part of a commercial center of approximately 17,000 sqm, developed in phases on the former Promex industrial platform in northern Braila. The site, covering around 6 hectares, is revived through a major urban regeneration project. Kaufland and Lidl have recently opened stores in the development area, while Penny already operates nearby. The new retail gallery, offering approximately 9,000 sqm of lease space, complements the complex and transforms it into the main retail destination in the northern part of the city, with direct access from the E87 highway and a client pool area of more than 400,000 residents across the Braila-Galati metropolitan region.



The building is being designed observing nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standards and will be equipped with photovoltaic panels, which will cover part of the gallery's energy consumption. Braila Plaza is not a standalone project. NestPlus is currently implementing several urban regeneration developments through both its Plaza and NestPlus Living divisions.



The tenant mix is centered around major international retail chains active in Romania, including Action, JYSK, Pepco, Sinsay, dm, Dr. Max, and TEDI, alongside an 18 GYM fitness center and a food court with outdoor terraces featuring Burger King in a drive-thru format and the Mesopotamia restaurant. Part of the gallery is reserved for local businesses, including bakeries, pretzel shops, food concepts, a veterinary clinic, and a flower shop, ensuring that Braila Plaza functions as a genuine community hub.

"We are developing Braila Plaza based on the philosophy that has guided all the projects delivered by our team over the years: long-term vision, strategic locations, and strong partnerships. The convenience retail format, anchored by international retailers and integrated into community life, has replaced the traditional mall model, and our partnership with Exim Banca Romaneasca confirms the market's confidence in this approach. With Braila Plaza, we continue expanding the Plaza retail network, a program representing more than €80 million in investments across Romania's regional cities." said Iulian Botta, CEO of NestPlus.

"Through this financing, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Romanian companies that invest in development and create value within their communities. As a Romanian bank, we support projects that contribute to economic growth, generate new employment opportunities, and promote the sustainable modernization of regional urban centers. We remain a trusted partner for entrepreneurs with long-term visions, encouraging them to make use of the financing solutions we provide in order to transform their development plans into successful and tangible projects." said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Romaneasca.

*This is a press release.