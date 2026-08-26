MVM Energie Romania secures permit for EUR 16 mln solar park in Covasna County

MVM Energie Romania received authorization from energy regulator ANRE to develop a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of almost 25 MW in Arcuș, Covasna County. The EUR 16 million facility is expected to be completed and commissioned by mid-2027.

The Arcuș photovoltaic plant will be built on approximately 20 hectares and will have a maximum installed grid capacity of 24.6 MW. Its maximum electricity export capacity will stand at 21.21 MW.

The development of the project began in 2022, while the authorization issued by the National Energy Regulatory Authority marks a key step toward the implementation phase, the company said.

“Romania is a market where MVM is building its presence with a long-term perspective,” MVM Romania CEO Gabriel Garai said. “Obtaining the authorization for the Arcuș photovoltaic project is a concrete step in a development plan that is not limited to a single project but aims to consolidate our activities in both energy production and supply.”

Garai said the company is developing a portfolio of investments intended to gradually increase its contribution to Romania’s energy market and diversify the energy sources available to customers.

The renewable electricity generated by the Arcuș plant will be integrated into MVM Energie Romania’s portfolio and supplied to its customers in the country. Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of approximately 12,000 households.

The investment forms part of MVM Group’s plans to increase the share of renewable sources in its portfolio and reduce emissions across the region. The group aims to develop more than 3,000 MW of new renewable energy capacity by 2035.

“In Romania, we bring the experience and capacity of a strong regional energy group with an extensive presence in Central and Eastern Europe and a solid foundation built in Hungary,” Gabriel Garai added.

MVM has operated in Romania for more than 15 years and is active in renewable electricity production, as well as electricity and natural gas supply.

The group operates in 23 countries, employs almost 20,500 people, and serves approximately 11 million customers. In 2025, it sold 40 TWh of electricity and 130 TWh of natural gas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com