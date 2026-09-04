Moldova authorizes new stock exchange in which BVB holds 26.7%

The Moldova International Stock Exchange, or MIE, a new capital market infrastructure developed with the participation of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), has received a market operator licence for an unlimited period, clearing a major regulatory hurdle ahead of its operational launch, Economedia.ro reported.

The National Commission for Financial Markets NCFM also authorized MIE to administer and operate a regulated market and a multilateral trading system MTS, establishing the legal framework for the new exchange to begin operations in line with European capital-market standards.

The regulator approved qualified holdings in MIE by five shareholders, with BVB holding the largest individual stake, of 26.67%. The Public Property Agency APP, representing the Moldovan state, holds 20%, followed by Donaris Vienna Insurance Group with 11.67%, Grawe Carat Asigurări with 10% and Moldova-Agroindbank with 10%. In total, the five qualifying holdings account for 78.34% of MIE's share capital.

The project is intended to strengthen Moldova's capital market and diversify financing sources available to companies, particularly through the development of equity and bond markets. BVB's participation also provides a link with Romania's more developed capital-market infrastructure as Moldova advances its integration with European financial markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com