Romanian First Lady takes part in sixth Summit of First Ladies and First Gentlemen in Kyiv

Romanian president Nicușor Dan’s life partner, Mirabela Grădinaru, took part in the sixth Summit of First Ladies and First Gentlemen held in Kyiv, at the invitation of Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska.

According to a post on the Facebook page “România în Lumină,” this year’s event focused on the resilience of societies in times of crisis and uncertainty, as well as the power of communities to recover, remain united and strong, and act for the good of citizens.

The event had special significance as it coincided with the anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day. Mirabela Grădinaru expressed her admiration for the “extraordinary” resilience demonstrated by Ukraine in the context of the war and the determination of its people to defend their homes, freedom, identity and future.

She emphasized that the solidarity of the Romanian people with the Ukrainian people is also a form of resilience, through the support provided by Romanian communities to Ukrainian families and children.

“In the face of the challenges we share today, a fundamental truth emerges – when societies remain united, pressure cannot weaken them. On the contrary, it will highlight even more clearly the inner strength they possess,” Mirabela Grădinaru said, according to the cited source.

The summit dedicated to the partners of world leaders was launched in 2020 by Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, with the aim of creating a platform for debate on issues with implications for the development of society, citizens’ well-being, education and health.

A Global Vocabulary of Resilience was also launched on the occasion of the summit, and each partner of the heads of state presented a relevant national concept. Romania’s contribution to the Vocabulary of Resilience was the word ‘dârzenie,’ and First Lady Mirabela Grădinaru explained the choice of this term.

“The word ‘dârzenie’ expresses determination, but also the ability of people and communities to remain standing when circumstances are difficult, while preserving their dignity, essence and sense of responsibility. It is about protecting what is essential, mutual support and defending the common values of our community,” she said.

A day before, Romanian president Nicușor Dan sent a message of congratulations to Ukraine to mark the neighboring country’s Independence Day. The official highlighted the “extraordinary courage and heroic resilience of the Ukrainian people in defence of our shared values and freedom.” He also promised that “Romania will continue to stand by Ukraine, steadfast in upholding the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania in Lumina on Facebook)