Romanian president Nicușor Dan sent a message of congratulations to Ukraine on Monday, August 24, to mark the neighboring country’s Independence Day.

The official highlighted the “extraordinary courage and heroic resilience of the Ukrainian people in defence of our shared values and freedom.” He also promised that “Romania will continue to stand by Ukraine, steadfast in upholding the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Ukraine can count on our multidimensional assistance. Romania also remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine's EU accession process and its post-conflict reconstruction. At the same time, NATO's continued engagement with Ukraine remains essential to the long-term stability and security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area,” Dan concluded the message posted on X.

The president’s partner, Mirabela Grădinaru, also traveled to Kyiv on an official visit to represent him as Ukraine marked its Independence Day. Romania's First Lady was invited to the Ukrainian capital by Olena Zelenska, the wife of Volodymyr Zelensky. During the same meeting, Mirabela Grădinaru received an invitation from Maia Sandu to visit Chișinău.

Dan also participated via videoconference in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, the alliance of states that back Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Meanwhile, Moldovan president Maia Sandu, the new British PM, Andy Burnham, and the leaders of Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania traveled to Kyiv. During the visit, Maia Sandu will participate in events dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

In a post on her Facebook page, Maia Sandu said that she was in the Ukrainian capital to express her solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who have been defending themselves against Russian aggression for four and a half years. “For four and a half years, Ukrainians have been defending their country, and through their courage they are defending peace across the continent. Moldova is living in peace also thanks to this courage,” the president wrote.

Sandu announced that she would award Volodymyr Zelensky the Order of the Republic on the same occasion. According to the head of state, the distinction is being awarded “for his exceptional contribution to defending peace and freedom on the European continent” and as a sign of gratitude from the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for the courage of the Ukrainian people.

The new head of the British government, Andy Burnham, also arrived in Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s independence and struggle against Russia. He thanked all partners, emphasizing that their support “is part of Ukraine's strength.” During his visit to Kyiv, Burnham will participate in events organized on the occasion of Independence Day and will co-chair the first meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” to discuss how the United Kingdom can continue to support Ukraine.

A day earlier, the leaders of Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the Group of Eight Nordic and Baltic countries.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)