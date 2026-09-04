Administration

Central Romania: Restored castle in Covasna reopens to the public

04 September 2026

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The Miko Castle in the village of Olteni, Covasna County, which has been restored with EU funding, is set to reopen its doors on Saturday, September 5, Agerpres reported.

Built in 1827 by Count Miko Miklos, the castle is notable for the murals discovered on its interior walls during the restoration work. The paintings depict scenes from the social life of the period, as well as scenes from the Napoleonic Wars.

The property was returned to the descendants of Count Miko in 2007. Seven years later, they sold it to the Covasna County Council and the Bodoc Local Council.

The restoration was carried out as part of a project worth approximately RON 20 million, co-financed by EU funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The castle will house the Székely Equestrian Museum, a section of the Székely National Museum in Sfântu Gheorghe.

The castle is also set to become part of the Transylvanian Manor Houses Route, one of 12 national cultural tourism routes financed through PNRR, the Covasna County Council said.

The reopening will also be marked by a screening of the Italian film Vita mia, directed by Edoardo Winspeare, which features several scenes filmed inside the castle. Other events for the opening weekend include a tour focusing on the history of the castle, and a guided tour of the Székely Equestrian Museum.

(Photo: Consiliul Județean Covasna)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Administration

Central Romania: Restored castle in Covasna reopens to the public

04 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Miko Castle in the village of Olteni, Covasna County, which has been restored with EU funding, is set to reopen its doors on Saturday, September 5, Agerpres reported.

Built in 1827 by Count Miko Miklos, the castle is notable for the murals discovered on its interior walls during the restoration work. The paintings depict scenes from the social life of the period, as well as scenes from the Napoleonic Wars.

The property was returned to the descendants of Count Miko in 2007. Seven years later, they sold it to the Covasna County Council and the Bodoc Local Council.

The restoration was carried out as part of a project worth approximately RON 20 million, co-financed by EU funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The castle will house the Székely Equestrian Museum, a section of the Székely National Museum in Sfântu Gheorghe.

The castle is also set to become part of the Transylvanian Manor Houses Route, one of 12 national cultural tourism routes financed through PNRR, the Covasna County Council said.

The reopening will also be marked by a screening of the Italian film Vita mia, directed by Edoardo Winspeare, which features several scenes filmed inside the castle. Other events for the opening weekend include a tour focusing on the history of the castle, and a guided tour of the Székely Equestrian Museum.

(Photo: Consiliul Județean Covasna)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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