Opticline Dr. Angelescu, an ophthalmology clinic in Deva, set a world record on October 21 for the most lens replacement procedures performed in a single session. The record, achieved by Dr. Daniel Angelescu, was validated by the World Record Academy.

The 130 procedures included cataract surgeries and refractive lens exchanges, both of which involve replacing the eye’s natural lens with an artificial one. The clinic said such interventions usually take between three and five minutes.

“The record is the result of years of accumulated experience, technology, and a team working according to very clear protocols,” Dr. Daniel Angelescu said. “Medical performance means, above all, precision, predictability, and safety for every patient.”

Around 30 medical, surgical, preoperative, postoperative, and administrative staff participated in the session. Patients followed scheduled arrival times and a controlled circuit through registration, preparation, surgery, and immediate monitoring, the clinic said.

Two external medical specialists attended as independent observers to monitor the session and compliance with medical protocols.

Ten of the procedures were provided free to people from vulnerable groups. The youngest patient was 19 and underwent cataract surgery, while the oldest was 90.