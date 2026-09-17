In Bucharest:

Bucharest Days

September 19 – September 20

The program, marking 567 years since the city was first mentioned in a document, covers varied events, including boat rides, open doors at the Bucharest City Hall, the Museums’ Triangle, events for the young public at the Children’s Museum, and a pet adoption fair, among others. More details here.

iMapp Bucharest 2026 Winners League

September 19 – September 20

The event brings seven international video mapping winners to Bucharest, in a new edition of the Winners League, along with a special moment dedicated to Nadia Comăneci. More here.

Art Safari

September 18 - December 20

The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Bucharest International Poetry Festival

Until September 20

The festival brings every year to Bucharest poets from all over the world, in a varied series of events, in which writing is celebrated as art, alongside music, painting, or the joy of a theatre or cinema performance. More on this year’s program here.

Bucharest Feminist Film Festival

September 17 – September 20

Held at the Peasant Museum Cinema, the festival aims “to open a conversation about the resilient communities who fight for change; who are fighting the good fight, for a more equal, more inclusive future.” More on the program here.

Wild Metaphysics

September 18 – October 24

The exhibition, open at Gaep, features six Brazilian artists whose works explore the extraordinary, the oneiric, and the metaphysical. The artists, whose work is presented in Romania for the first time, are Thiago Barbalho, Maria Nepomuceno, Mariana Rocha, Guga Szabzon, Marina Woisky, Michel Zózimo. More here.

In the country:

Picasso en visite

September 17 – January 17, 2027

The exhibition, presented by Art Encounters in Timișoara in partnership with Musée Picasso Antibes, brings together 69 works by Pablo Picasso, namely paintings, drawings, engravings, lithographs and ceramics, presented for the first time to the Romanian public. More here.

BETA – Timișoara Architecture Biennial

Until October 25

The event takes place under the theme “In Practice – as opposed to ‘in theory’” and will see more than 40 projects by participants from 15 countries transform the building of the former Ion Mincu High School. More here.