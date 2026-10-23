The Transilvania STEPS International Contemporary Dance Festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca from November 6 to 8. Performances will be hosted by the Hungarian State Theater and the Romanian National Opera.

Singapore’s Decadance Co will open the festival on November 6 with The 11th Hour, featuring two works choreographed by Rachel Lum and Sam Coren. The production uses satire, absurdity, and dark humor to explore death, loss, and the stories people use to make sense of the unknown, the organizers said.

Later that evening, Portugal’s Quorum Dance Company will present Daniel Cardoso’s contemporary reinterpretation of Swan Lake, set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s music.

The festival closes on November 8 with Neverending by China’s BeijingDance/LDTX. Choreographed by Feng Xiao-ming, the production uses repetitive gestures and movement cycles to examine life dominated by speed and constant stimulation.

The program also includes a Decadance Co workshop for people with visual impairments, a Gaga movement workshop, and The Moving Body, a conference about the body as a tool for creation and communication.

Plus, photographer Nicu Cherciu’s MOVE exhibition will open at the Romanian National Opera on November 8.

The program and ticket details are available on the festival’s website.