There are Sundays meant to be enjoyed slowly, over exceptional food, good conversation and a glass of sparkling wine, in an elegant setting where there is nowhere else you need to be.

On 20 September, Boulevard 73, the signature restaurant at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest, introduces the first edition of a new brunch experience designed around exactly that feeling.

Created in celebration of the hotel's partnership with the Singureni Manor Polo Cup, the brunch brings together refined dining, the relaxed elegance of a Sunday afternoon and the distinctive lifestyle surrounding one of Romania's most prestigious polo events.

A Sunday designed to be savoured

From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, guests will be invited to settle into Boulevard 73 and enjoy a carefully curated brunch experience in the elegant surroundings of one of Bucharest's most iconic addresses.

The experience includes a generous buffet selection, a welcome glass of sparkling wine, as well as unlimited water, tea and coffee throughout the event.

More than simply a meal, the brunch is designed as a moment to slow down, to linger a little longer over lunch, enjoy good company and experience the understated elegance that defines Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest.

Inspired by the spirit of polo

The brunch marks the opening of a new partnership between Boulevard 73 and Singureni Manor Polo Cup, bringing together two worlds shaped by elegance, tradition, hospitality and a passion for exceptional experiences.

Taking place later in September, the Singureni Manor Polo Cup has become one of the standout events of Romania's polo calendar, bringing together international players, refined hospitality and the distinctive atmosphere of the polo lifestyle.

The Boulevard 73 brunch offers an opportunity to experience a taste of that world in the heart of Bucharest.

A brunch for the whole family

The experience has also been designed with families in mind.

Children under six dine complimentary, while children aged