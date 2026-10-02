Impact SEE'26, presented by Mastercard, brought nearly 3,000 participants and around 200 speakers to Romexpo Exhibition Center and Face Convention Center on 29-30 September. The third Bucharest edition featured three main stages, eight thematic tracks and Impact Bookstore. Investments & Startups and Culture joined the programme for the first time.

The conversations ranged from the choices behind a successful brand to Europe's capacity to develop technology and finance growing businesses. Leaders from Mastercard, Banca Transilvania, McLaren Racing, Trendyol and UiPath joined speakers from government, science, sport and culture.

Ryan Reynolds and Andreea Esca

Ryan Reynolds: the business behind the creativity

Ryan Reynolds joined Andreea Esca of PRO TV on the second day for a conversation about entrepreneurship, marking his first official appearance in Romania.

The Hollywood star's business experience spans Maximum Effort, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. Across those ventures, humour, cultural awareness and a distinctive voice have helped turn advertising into something audiences choose to watch. Asked how he knows when a creative idea is ready, Reynolds spoke about the pressure of perfection and the value of making mistakes.

"You can't manage perfection. Perfection is a disease that I think is afflicting almost everybody in society right now. You have to be willing to be bad at something in order to be good at it. I really believe that. I try to teach my kids that all the time: make mistakes. Mistakes are fertilizer. It's not whether you've made mistakes in life. It's how you use the mistake." said Ryan Reynolds.

The relationship between brand and performance also ran through the fireside chat with Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer of McLaren Racing. Moderated by Sergiu Mircea, Executive Director of Marketing, Communication and Customer Experience at Banca Transilvania, "Leadership, Brand and Performance: A Conversation with Lou McEwen" brought the commercial perspective of Formula to Bucharest. The conversation included insights into the power of Mastercard's partnership with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team.

Dr. Anna Lembke

Attention has a human cost