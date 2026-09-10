After a summer spent crossing the country in a national caravan of over 35 screenings, "Hoinari prin Munți", the documentary directed by Cosmin Dumitrache, opens in cinemas nationwide on Friday, September 11.

Bucharest, Timișoara, Brașov, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Arad, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Suceava, Iași, Ploiești, Târgu Mureș, Sinaia, Baia Mare and Bistrița are just some of the cities where the film can be seen starting Friday. Tickets for all screenings are available on the official website: https://hoinariprinmunti.ro/.

The documentary was met with an enthusiasm that exceeded the team's expectations – full houses, moving encounters and extraordinary feedback from audiences. From one city to the next, viewers discovered the story of Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu, the Cluj mountaineers who turned the mountains into not just a passion, but a true way of life.

"Two months have passed since the film's preview, followed by more than 35 screenings on the 'Via Cinematografica', as someone called our national caravan. Almost everywhere we had full houses and an atmosphere of enthusiasm, with long applause. We suspected the film would be well received, but the reactions and the joy of the audience went beyond our expectations. We invite you to see the film from September 11 in cinemas across the country, and we hope our story will be a source of inspiration for all of you – to get out into nature and the mountains more often, and to discover them with an open heart and soul," said Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu.

A documentary about love, freedom and the joy of living life to the full, at any age

At 87, Dinu Mititeanu continues to live the mountains with the same energy and passion. Together with Marlene, he has spent New Year's Eve and Christmas in a tent for more than 25 years – even when temperatures drop to -20°C. He has walked the entire Via Transilvanica from north to south, also camping in a tent, and is now enjoying the trail in the opposite direction. One of Dinu Mititeanu's greatest achievements remains climbing 33 peaks over 4,000 metres in the Alps between the ages of 70 and 80. These were not simple hikes, but technical ascents of iconic peaks such as Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, Monte Rosa and the Dom, all alongside his wife, Marlene. The two are an example for the mountaineering community: a couple who, after decades together, have kept intact their joy of discovering the mountains and experiencing them side by side.

In the film, viewers will discover footage from their mountain trips in the Carpathians, the Alps and Patagonia, as well as scenes of rock climbing, via ferrata and alpine ascents, shot over the six years it took to make the documentary. These are joined by images from their personal archive, from their first expeditions, and fragments of each of their own stories with the mountains from before they met. The documentary thus traces not only Dinu and Marlene's story as a couple, but also the perspective of those close to them – family and close friends – on their deep bond with the mountains.