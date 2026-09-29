A time capsule believed to contain documents more than 100 years old has been discovered during restoration work at the Council Tower, one of Sibiu’s best-known historic landmarks. Workers found the capsule while carrying out repairs inside the tower’s roof.

The object is a cylindrical container measuring approximately 15 cm in diameter and 30 cm in length. It contains a bundle of documents that appeared to be more than a century old during an initial examination, Sibiu City Hall said.

“As we restore the Council Tower, we are rediscovering pages from the city’s history,” the municipality said in announcing the find.

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The capsule and its contents were transferred to the Brukenthal National Museum’s paper-restoration laboratory for examination, documentation, and stabilization. According to the museum, the materials are in a fragile condition and cannot currently be displayed or handled outside the laboratory’s controlled environment.

“Only after these operations are completed will it be possible to determine precisely the capsule’s contents, the period from which it dates, and the context in which it was deposited,” the museum said.

Specialists will open and separate the documents gradually, following cultural heritage conservation procedures. The museum will announce further details once the materials have been stabilized and documented.

“The priority is its conservation and the protection of the historical information it contains,” the museum added.

The discovery could provide new information about the history of the Council Tower and the people who chose to preserve the documents for future generations. The capsule is not currently accessible to visitors.