Some Sundays are made for slowing down, gathering around the table and making memories together. On St. Nicholas Day, Corinthia Bucharest adds a playful twist to its signature Sunday Brunch, bringing a special creative experience to the youngest guests.

On Sunday, 6 December, Boulevard 73 at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest welcomes families for a festive afternoon combining refined dining with a dedicated LEGO workshop, as part of a celebration created in partnership with LEGO.

From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, guests can enjoy a carefully curated buffet and a welcome glass of sparkling wine in the elegant setting of Boulevard 73, while children take part in a hands-on building activity. Each participating child receives a LEGO set to assemble and can take the finished creation home, turning a Sunday outing into a lasting memory.

The experience is designed for families to spend time together while everyone finds something to enjoy. Children under 6 dine complimentary, while those aged 6 to 12 receive a 50% discount on brunch.

Little Builders, Grand Brunch

Date: Sunday, 6 December 2026, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Boulevard 73, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

Address: 21 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, Bucharest, 030167

Phone: +40 31 405 3031

Reservations: https://sevn.ly/xbXLtWOC

A festive Sunday made for good food, little discoveries and the pleasure of being together.