Romanian 17-year-old swimmer Daria Silișteanu won another gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar (Senegal) on Thursday, November 5, in the 50-meter backstroke event.

The Romanian finished the race at 27.93 seconds, while South Korea's Seungwon Kim came second with a time of 28.21 seconds.

The medal is Silișteanu’s second Olympic gold and her third medal at this competition.

Her time represents a national record in the 17, 18, and 19+ age categories, according to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR).

Daria Silișteanu's first medal was silver in the 100-meter butterfly on Saturday, October 31. This was followed by gold in the 100-meter backstroke on November 3.

The fourth summer edition of the Youth Olympic Games – Dakar 2026 – is being held for the first time on the African continent, in Senegal, from October 31 to November 13. Romania is participating with 16 athletes in 10 disciplines: athletics, artistic gymnastics, wrestling, swimming, fencing, table tennis, archery, triathlon, boxing, and rowing.

Silișteanu has won all the medals collected so far by Romania's delegation.

Asked how she would celebrate this wonderful result, she said she would train more.

"When we return to Romania, I will take part in the national championships, so most likely I will celebrate with training, training, and more training,” Silișteanu stated, according to News.ro.

Speaking about the achievements of his student, whom he has coached since she was five years old, coach Andrei Pinticanu said that he prefers to be reserved in his statements and is happy when the results speak for themselves.

Last year, Daria Silișteanu also impressed at the World Aquatics Championships, held at the Otopeni swimming complex. There, she won the silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke event.