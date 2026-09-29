Romania lost 4-2 to Bosnia and Herzegovina at Bucharest’s National Arena on Monday evening, September 28, in their second match of the new UEFA Nations League campaign. Head coach Gheorghe Hagi accepted responsibility for the defeat, saying that he and his players had “failed the test.”

Bosnia and Herzegovina led 3-1 at half-time following goals from Armin Gigović in the 12th minute, Tarik Muharemović in the 19th, and Haris Tabaković in the 40th. Daniel Bîrligea scored for Romania in the 28th minute.

Ermin Mahmić added Bosnia’s fourth goal in the 55th minute, before Alexandru Cicâldău reduced the deficit for Romania seven minutes later.

The match was played without spectators. It was Hagi’s first official home match since beginning his new spell as Romania’s head coach. He left several prominent players out of the squad, including Radu Drăgușin, Denis Man, Ianis Hagi, and Răzvan Marin.

“I was confident that we would play well, but unfortunately Bosnia taught us a lesson tonight,” Hagi said after the match, as quoted by Agerpres. “The team looked like one that has played at the World Cup, with courage and great confidence in its game. We, myself and the team, did not pass the test.”

He acknowledged that his decision to use two different line-ups in Romania’s first two Nations League matches had not worked.

“I wanted two different teams that could cope with European football. It seems I was wrong, and I take responsibility,” he stated. “I planned everything and thought this was the right approach.”

The coach further said Romania needed to change direction and work extensively following the performance.

“We must build a strong team. We can no longer talk about what happened in the past,” Gheorghe Hagi said. “We have to build a team that makes Romania happy. The only way to calm the supporters is through results.”

Romania began its Nations League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Sweden last Friday. The team will next face Poland in Warsaw on October 2 before hosting Sweden at the National Arena on October 5.