After losing to Denmark in the semifinals, the Romanian team managed to defeat Hungary in the bronze medal match, a first victory in seven years, 33-30 (16-16 at halftime).

Denmark went on to defeat Norway and win gold.

Cristina Laslo (7 goals), Elena Roșu (6 goals), Lorena Ostase (5 goals), and Crina Pintea (5 goals) stood out the most for the team. In turn, goalkeeper Bianca Curmenț made 13 saves (33.33%), according to Digi Sport.

The Romanian team was made up of Diana Ciucă (Rapid București), Bianca Curmenț (Dunărea Brăila), Yuliya Dumanska (CSM București); Rebeca Necula (Dunărea Brăila), Cristina Laslo (Dunărea Brăila); Diana Lixăndroiu (Dunărea Brăila), Sorina Grozav (Corona Brașov), Ștefania Stoica (SCM Rm. Vâlcea); Elena Roșu (Dunărea Brăila), Alicia Gogîrlă (SCM Craiova), Alina Ilie (Știința Politehnica București); Eva Kerekes (Corona Brașov), Alexandra Szoke (CSM București); Sonia Seraficeanu (Gloria Bistrița), Mihaela Mihai (Dunărea Brăila); Lorena Ostase (Gloria Bistrița), Yaroslava Burlachenko (Gloria Bistrița), Crina Pintea (CSM București).

The European Women’s Handball Championship will take place in December, and the host national teams (Romania, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Turkey) will pass the qualifiers and compete in this new EHF tournament alongside Norway, Denmark, and Hungary. Romania will play in Group B, where it will face Norway, Switzerland, and North Macedonia.