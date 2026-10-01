Filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov will be present at this year’s edition of Films de Cannes à Bucarest, the organizers of the festival announced.

The director, known for films that challenge authority and explore the complex tensions between individual desire and societal constraints, will meet local audiences at the festival, which will screen two of his films in its Focus section.

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele, starring August Diehl, follows the life of the controversial SS doctor from Auschwitz after he escapes from Europe at the end of World War II. Mengele takes refuge in South America and attempts to build a new identity, living in hiding for years. The film follows both his efforts to evade the authorities and his relationship with his family, particularly his son. It is told largely from Mengele’s perspective, without turning the character into a romanticized figure.

Tchaikovsky’s Wife focuses on Antonina Miliukova, the young woman who marries Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky for love, only for their marriage to quickly turn into a devastating obsession. Serebrennikov reconstructs their relationship in 19th-century Russia, placing particular emphasis on Antonina’s obsession and the psychological toll of the relationship. The film was included in the Official Competition at Cannes in 2022.

India Hair Mobra Films

The Bucharest public will also be able to meet French actress India Hair, known for her versatile roles in film, television, and theatre. In 2021, she was nominated for a César Award for Most Promising Actress for her role in Poissonsexe. The audience will be able to see her in Marvellous Mornings and Parallel Tales, and attend discussions with the actress following selected screenings.

Marvellous Mornings, the directorial debut of Avril Besson, unfolds partly as a road movie set to disco music. Charlie sets out to deliver a box of vinyl records to a mysterious dancer. The journey brings back memories of his mother’s dance steps and introduces him to Marina, a charming waitress who dreams of a life beyond the small-town pizzeria where she works.

Parallel Tales, directed by Asghar Farhadi, centers on Sylvie, a celebrated writer in search of inspiration who is fascinated by the lives of her neighbours across the street. When she hires a mysterious man named Adam as her assistant, her life begins to unravel.