Sibiu's Christmas Market is set to open on November 13 in the city's Grand Square (Piața Mare) with a new layout concept, more than 120 exhibitors and a variety of attractions for children and grown-ups alike, the organizers have said.

The market will feature a new layout concept this year. The Christmas tree will take center stage in the Grand Square, while the food area will feature new stalls inspired by major European Christmas markets, and the stage will be larger than in previous editions.

Among the new attractions is the Story Lane, a trail featuring four little houses where visitors can listen to audio stories. The organizers have also prepared several themed socializing spots, including a ski gondola, a vintage sleigh, and a rustic area furnished with logs. Visitors will enter the market through a new main gateway made from reclaimed historic timber salvaged from buildings dating back several hundred years.

Santa's Workshop will host various activities for children, while the Enchanted Lift will take visitors on a themed journey to Santa's house. The 22-meter-high Ferris Wheel, one of the Christmas Market's visual landmarks, will offer views of the Grand Square and Sibiu's historic city center.

The market will be open until January 3, 2027, with free admission. It will be open Monday to Friday from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.