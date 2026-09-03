JT Grup Oil completes EUR 30 mln oil terminal at Constanța Port

Romanian fuel distributor JT Grup Oil announced that it completed a EUR 30 million oil terminal at the Port of Constanța and is preparing to begin operations. JT Terminal has an annual handling capacity of up to 1 million metric tons of petroleum products and, according to the company, is the first privately owned oil terminal with direct access to the Black Sea.

The facility comprises eight tanks with a combined storage capacity of 31,500 metric tons. It can handle barges carrying between 3,000 and 9,000 metric tons, operate 16 railway wagons simultaneously on two parallel lines, and process up to 100 tanker trucks per day.

Its loading and unloading capacity ranges from 700 to 1,000 metric tons per hour for ships and from 300 to 700 metric tons for trains, while tanker trucks can be handled at a rate of 250 metric tons per hour. Operations are coordinated through an automated control center.

Located along the Danube-Black Sea corridor, the terminal connects maritime and river transport with rail and road infrastructure. It is intended to serve Romania as well as Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine.

“The terminal introduces additional import, storage, and distribution capacity to the market and contributes to diversifying the infrastructure through which Romania can secure its supply of oil products,” said Bogdan Aldea, JT Grup Oil’s CEO and chairman.

JT Grup Oil said it had already received expressions of commercial interest from companies in Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine while the project was under development.

The terminal was financed through Romanian private capital, bank loans, and European funds. Its completion was delayed by approximately nine months because of what the company described as administrative challenges.

The project expands JT Grup Oil’s business beyond fuel distribution to include trading, logistics, and storage.

JT Grup Oil is also planning a new bitumen terminal and developing a logistics project in Dubova, which is designed to handle 20,000 metric tons of petroleum products per month.

The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker JTG.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)