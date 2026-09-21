Uber and the United States Embassy in Romania will organize free rides in five vintage American cars through Bucharest on Sunday, September 27. The Route 250 event marks 250 years since the US Declaration of Independence.

Participants can join the event between 12:00 and 22:00 at the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. The rides will depart from the hotel, follow a route through the historic Cotroceni neighbourhood and return to the starting point.

The available cars will include a Cadillac Blue Pearl, Buick GS, Cadillac 70, Ford LTD, and Ford Galaxy 2. Participation is free but subject to availability.

“Classic cars help tell the American story, and Uber is one of those companies that has become part of everyday life in Romania,” US ambassador to Romania Darryl Nirenberg said. “This collaboration is a great example of the strong connections between our two countries.”

The hotel will host a dedicated event area and a photo corner inspired by the American road-trip aesthetic.

“Uber was born in the United States, but over the past decade it has also become part of how people move around in Romania,” said Iwona Kruk, Uber’s communications manager for Central and Eastern Europe. “This activation gave us the chance to bring together two very different chapters of American mobility: iconic vintage cars and the urban mobility experience people know today.”