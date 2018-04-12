International theater companies come to Bucharest festival

The 2018 edition of FEST(in) pe Bulevard festival will start on April 27 at the Nottara Theater in Bucharest, and will be split into three parts.

Now in its sixth edition, the event will bring international theater companies to the Romanian capital, from UK, South Korea, South Africa, Australia, and the US.

The first part focuses of the Planeta Shakespeare (The Shakespeare Planet) section of the festival, and will be organized between April 27 and May 6, in partnership with Marin Sorescu National Theater in Craiova and the Shakespeare Foundation, according to local News.ro.

During this period, a total of six theater productions selected for the ninth edition of the Shakespeare Festival will be played on the two stages of the Nottara Theater, namely five guest productions from Europe (UK), Asia (South Korea), Africa (South Africa), Australia and the US, and one of the Nottara Theater.

The second part of the festival is scheduled for the period October 12-21, while the third part will be organized on November 21-22.

Tickets for the festival’s events can be purchased at Nottara.ro, Festinpebulevard.ro, or the ticket office of the Nottara Theater.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo: Festin pe Bulevard; photo by Ciprian Nicolae Duica)