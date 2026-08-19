Real Estate

Romanian real estate developer IMPACT appoints Iulia Iana as CEO of Finance & Sales

19 August 2026

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IMPACT Developer & Contractor (BVB: IMP), a major Romanian builder listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the appointment of Iulia Iana as CEO of IMPACT Finance & Sales, a company within the IMPACT Group specializing in sales, marketing, brokerage, commercial leasing, and IT services.

According to the press release, the appointment is part of the IMPACT Group’s strategy to strengthen its integrated business model and accelerate commercial performance, in the context of a new phase of development focused on growth and operational efficiency.

In her new role, Iulia Iana will oversee the company’s commercial activities, with responsibility for sales, marketing, IT, and the development of commercial processes across the IMPACT Group’s portfolio of projects. 

Her mandate includes developing marketing and sales strategies, optimizing conversion and customer retention processes, enhancing commercial performance, and facilitating customers’ access to financing solutions for home purchases. In this position, she will contribute to the commercial strategy for projects within the IMPACT Group portfolio, including GREENFIELD Băneasa, ARIA Verdi, GREENFIELD Copou, and BOREAL Plus.

Iana has more than 14 years of experience in marketing, strategy, and management across industries including real estate, automotive, and retail. Before joining IMPACT Finance & Sales, she served as marketing director at another real estate development company, where she led the marketing and communications strategy for the company’s portfolio and contributed to the development and positioning of both the corporate brand and its residential projects.

Her expertise includes designing and implementing integrated marketing, digital, communications, and branding strategies, leading multidisciplinary teams, and managing marketing budgets, with a strong focus on linking marketing investments to lead generation, commercial opportunities, and sales performance.

In the coming period, IMPACT Finance & Sales will play a central role in supporting the IMPACT Group’s development plans by integrating marketing, sales, and financing functions into a unified commercial model. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Real Estate

Romanian real estate developer IMPACT appoints Iulia Iana as CEO of Finance & Sales

19 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IMPACT Developer & Contractor (BVB: IMP), a major Romanian builder listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the appointment of Iulia Iana as CEO of IMPACT Finance & Sales, a company within the IMPACT Group specializing in sales, marketing, brokerage, commercial leasing, and IT services.

According to the press release, the appointment is part of the IMPACT Group’s strategy to strengthen its integrated business model and accelerate commercial performance, in the context of a new phase of development focused on growth and operational efficiency.

In her new role, Iulia Iana will oversee the company’s commercial activities, with responsibility for sales, marketing, IT, and the development of commercial processes across the IMPACT Group’s portfolio of projects. 

Her mandate includes developing marketing and sales strategies, optimizing conversion and customer retention processes, enhancing commercial performance, and facilitating customers’ access to financing solutions for home purchases. In this position, she will contribute to the commercial strategy for projects within the IMPACT Group portfolio, including GREENFIELD Băneasa, ARIA Verdi, GREENFIELD Copou, and BOREAL Plus.

Iana has more than 14 years of experience in marketing, strategy, and management across industries including real estate, automotive, and retail. Before joining IMPACT Finance & Sales, she served as marketing director at another real estate development company, where she led the marketing and communications strategy for the company’s portfolio and contributed to the development and positioning of both the corporate brand and its residential projects.

Her expertise includes designing and implementing integrated marketing, digital, communications, and branding strategies, leading multidisciplinary teams, and managing marketing budgets, with a strong focus on linking marketing investments to lead generation, commercial opportunities, and sales performance.

In the coming period, IMPACT Finance & Sales will play a central role in supporting the IMPACT Group’s development plans by integrating marketing, sales, and financing functions into a unified commercial model. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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