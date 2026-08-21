Romanian developer IMPACT reports RON 112 mln revenue, RON 6 mln profit in H1 2026

IMPACT Developer & Contractor (BVB: IMP), the first real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported consolidated revenue of RON 112.1 million and a net profit of RON 5.98 million for the first half of 2026. On a standalone basis, the company recorded revenue of RON 29.5 million and a net profit of RON 19.6 million.

Construction services generated 69% of the group’s consolidated revenue, while real estate development accounted for 22% and rental activities for 3%.

IMPACT said that it sold apartments worth RON 24.4 million during the first six months of the year and secured pre-sales for 70 units totaling RON 98.5 million. Of the pre-sale value, RON 70.8 million came from the ARIA Verdi mixed-use development in Bucharest’s Barbu Văcărescu area.

At the end of June, the developer had completed apartments available for immediate sale with an estimated total value of RON 308.6 million.

IMPACT CEO Dan Sebastian Câmpeanu said residential transactions slowed during the first half of the year, citing fiscal measures, the increase in VAT on housing, political instability, and inflationary pressures.

“Our objective is to fully monetize our completed apartment inventory over the next 18 months, an objective supported by the progress of our projects and the commercial measures we are implementing,” Câmpeanu said.

As of June 30, IMPACT had building permits for 2,496 residential units covering a total gross built area of 292,532 square meters. Of these, 970 homes with a combined gross development value of RON 1.68 billion were under construction. The total comprised 435 units at GREENFIELD Băneasa, 401 at ARIA Verdi, and 134 at BOREAL Plus.

The developer also began construction of a new access road linking Aleea Teișani at GREENFIELD Băneasa to the Bucharest Ring Road slip road and, in the future, the M6 subway line. A public school and kindergarten within the residential community are scheduled to open for the 2027-2028 academic year.

GREENFIELD Plaza, the group’s retail center, had an occupancy rate of more than 97% and generated rental income of RON 3.74 million during the reporting period.

The company reported a stable debt ratio of 14%, while the fair value of its net assets stood at EUR 263 million at the end of June.

Between 2026 and 2034, IMPACT plans to deliver 7,870 homes across five mixed-use residential projects. The planned developments cover 892,204 square meters of gross built area and have an estimated gross development value of EUR 1.68 billion.

Founded in 1991, IMPACT has completed approximately 2,200 villas and 3,600 apartments over its 35 years of activity. The company was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker IMP in 1996 and marks three decades on the Romanian capital market in 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)