Romanian sports commentator included in World Record Academy’s Hall of Fame

Ilie Dobre, a sports commentator for the Radio Romania News (Romania’s National State Radio), has been included into the World Record Academy’s Hall of Fame.

Dobre has set ten world records so far, and also received the Media Man of the Year award from the World Record Academy (WRA). Among the records set by the Romanian sports commentator, there is the one for most books published by a radio sports commentator, the one for the longest broadcast of a goal without breath (31 seconds), and the one for the longest broadcast of a goal with one respiration (1 minute 8 seconds).

Ilie Dobre has broadcasted live soccer matches from the national league, European matches, games played at final tournaments, and World and European Championships. He has also published 43 sport-related books.

The World Record Academy Hall of Fame recognizes extraordinary achievements by record holders around the world. The Hall of Fame has celebrated over 100 individuals and groups who have achieved international acclaim. It recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of selected record breakers.

(photo source: Worldrecordacademy.com)