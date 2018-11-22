Hungary invests over EUR 77 mln in projects in Romania’s Szeklerland region

A program launched by the Hungarian government aims to support the economic development of Szeklerland, a region in the center of Romania inhabited mainly by Hungarians.

The program has a budget of HUF 25 billion (over EUR 77 million), which will be used to support big investments in this region, local G4media.ro reported. The sum represents half of the funds the government in Budapest has allotted for economic development programs outside Hungary.

There are no ethnic restrictions for the projects submitted within this program, but the entries must be in Hungarian. The program will focus mainly on projects in the agriculture, manufacturing and food industry.

Hungarian govt. finances two football teams in Romania

[email protected]