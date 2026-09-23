Romanians divided on snap elections while far-right tops preferences, survey says
Approximately 47% of Romanians would agree with the option of snap elections, while another 47% say they are against it, and 6% do not have an opinion, according to the results of a CURS poll published on Wednesday, September 23.
Andrei Chirileasa · Journalist
· 2 min read
Around 36% of respondents believe that the current political crisis should definitely be resolved by holding snap elections, while 11% rather agree with this option.
On the other hand, 26% are rather against holding snap elections, while 21% say they are definitely against it, according to the survey.