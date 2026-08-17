Four historic estates in Romania to host outdoor film, music and poetry weekends in September

Four historic estates in Romania will host European film screenings, live music, contemporary poetry, and cultural activities during four consecutive weekends next month. Organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association in partnership with the Pro Patrimonio Foundation, the first Film la Conac - Curți Deschise will run from September 4 to 27.

Each location will host a three-day program featuring outdoor screenings of recent European films, acoustic and contemporary concerts, poetry and sound performances, activities for children and young people, and guided tours where access conditions permit.

The circuit will begin at Neamțu Manor in Olari, Olt county, from September 4 to 6, before moving to Golescu Villa in Câmpulung Muscel, Argeș county, from September 11 to 13.

Next, Petre P. Carp Manor in Țibănești, Iași county, will host the program from September 18 to 20, while the final weekend will take place at Miclescu Manor in Călinești, Botoșani county, from September 25 to 27.

A large screen will be installed in the courtyard of each estate for three evenings of open-air cinema. The selection focuses on recent European auteur productions with internationally recognized filmmaking, accessible stories, humor, emotion, and strong visual elements, according to the organizers.

Films included in the first edition’s selection are Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend, Little Amélie, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, and Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia. The program aims to introduce contemporary European cinema to audiences who do not regularly attend film festivals or arthouse cinemas.

Meanwhile, the music program will feature artists working at the intersection of tradition and contemporary styles, with performances adapted to the intimate setting of the historic courtyards, the organizers also said. Invited musicians include Simona Delegeanu and Sara Eslami, while further acts will be announced alongside the complete schedules for the four weekends.

The literary component will present contemporary poetry through voice, rhythm, music, and sound rather than conventional readings. Participating writers include Moni Stănilă, Ligia Keșișian, Marius Aldea, Sorin Despot, and Ioana Tătărușanu.

Children and teenagers will be able to join stop-motion animation and creative writing workshops, as well as heritage treasure hunts inspired by the architecture and history of each site. Pro Patrimonio will also organize guided tours presenting the history, transformations, and conservation work associated with the estates where access is possible.

Moreover, Film la Conac will also include an information and fundraising campaign for the Perticari-Davila Manor in Izvoru, Argeș county. The estate became the property of the Pro Patrimonio Foundation in 2025, and its immediate needs include safety works and studies required before restoration can begin.

Visitors attending the four weekends will be able to learn about the estate and contribute to its preservation through the foundation’s official donation channel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)