Heineken sees lower sales in Romania

Heineken Romania, the second-biggest beer producer on the local market, recorded a turnover of RON 1.16 billion (EUR 254 million) in 2017, 4% lower than in the previous year, according to official data from the Finance Ministry, cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

This is the first decline for Heineken in Romania in recent years and came as the local beer market increased last year.

However, the company’s flagship brand Heineken recorded a sales increase of over 10% in Romania last year, according to the parent-group’s annual report.

