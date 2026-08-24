Romanian company opens EUR 7.4 mln glass recycling plant with RRF financing

Romanian company ABS 2000 has inaugurated a glass recycling plant in Buzău with an annual processing capacity of 80,000 tonnes, following an investment of about EUR 7.4 million supported by financing from the EU-funded Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), according to Agerpres.

The facility is among the largest investments in glass recycling capacity in Romania and Southeastern Europe, according to the investor. It is designed to process post-consumer glass into secondary raw material, expanding domestic recycling capacity and reducing the volume of waste sent to landfill.

The project is intended to strengthen Romania's circular economy infrastructure and support greater regional cooperation in waste management between Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria. The company said the plant would contribute to the development of a regional market for recycled glass and the recovery of materials that would otherwise be discarded.

ABS 2000 is managed by Serghei Balica, a businessman originally from Moldova who has businesses in both Romania and Moldova. The company, active in wholesale trade, reported revenue of less than EUR 1 million and a loss of about EUR 0.3 million in 2025.

Balica also operates ABS Recycling in Moldova, which collects around 150 tonnes of PET bottles per month. The company processes the collected material into plastic flakes, which are exported to markets including Germany, Romania and Austria for use in the production of new packaging.

The Buzău facility expands the business group's activity from plastic collection and recycling into glass processing, creating additional recycling capacity in a sector where Romania remains dependent on developing domestic collection and processing infrastructure.

The investment also provides a cross-border dimension to the group's recycling operations, with Balica's companies operating on both sides of the Romanian-Moldovan border and the new facility positioned to contribute to regional recycling flows.

iulian@romania-insider.com