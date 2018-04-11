French foreign affairs minister makes two-day visit to Romania

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French minister of Europe and foreign affairs, is in Romania on April 11-12.

During his two-day visit to Bucharest, the French official will have “several high-level meetings,” according to a press release from the French Embassy to Bucharest. He will meet with his Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu on Thursday, April 12. They will hold a joint press conference after this meeting, at the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

The French minister’s visit to Romania is part of a series of trips to the region between April 11-14, including Serbia, Albania and Slovenia, according to local Hotnews.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo: Ro.ambafrance.org)