Romanian artisanal dessert brand Franțuzisme launches after EUR 66,000 investment

Franțuzisme, a Romanian artisanal dessert brand founded by Cătălina Clément, is launching following a EUR 66,000 investment made through the Bucharest-Ilfov Regional Program 2021–2027.

The investment covered the fit-out of the pastry workshop, the acquisition of professional equipment and the development of the brand. The project functions as a social enterprise.

The founder trained in contemporary dessert artistry with pastry chef Cédric Grolet and the pastry workshop translates the techniques of contemporary French pastry “into its own approach centered on taste, texture and aesthetics.”

“Franțuzisme did not start with a business idea. It started with a question that science does not take into consideration: what do children miss when they grow up without experiencing the authentic taste of a fruit? In looking for the answer and trying to give my daughter that experience, I came to study contemporary dessert artistry with Cédric Grolet and to build a brand that places the experience of the dessert, rather than simply the product itself, at the heart of every creation,” Cătălina Clément explains.

The core collection consists of trompe-l'œil desserts: individual sculptures that replicate the appearance of fruit.

In its first stage of development, the project operates as a premium artisanal pastry laboratory focused on small-batch, made-to-order production, with customers collecting their orders directly from the workshop.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com