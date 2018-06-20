Biggest online retailer in Romania invests EUR 120 mln this year

eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania, has ongoing investments of EUR 120 million this year, including the development of a big logistics center on the Bucharest-Pitesti highway.

Last year, the company invested EUR 63 million, mainly in technology (EUR 27 million) and international development (EUR 24 million).

The retailer increased its turnover in Romania by 28% in 2017, to RON 2.58 billion (EUR 555 million). Overall, the group’s turnover on the four markets on which it operates, namely Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland, reached RON 4.06 billion (EUR 873 million). The company reached 7.57 million clients on these markets.

“The number of customers and turnover are a result of the long-term investments we have made in technology. We are at a point when e-commerce sees accelerated growth both globally and locally. We rely on technology and our team and we will continue to invest in Romania innovation: we have the people here, and here we have created the intellectual property and the services that are a model for other countries,” said eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu, who also owns a minority stake in the company.

eMAG has 3.4 million products in its offer and has managed to draw over 10,000 sellers on its marketplace platform.

