Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI), a leading Romanian manufacturer of electrical equipment and provider of EPC and IT services, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported consolidated total revenues of RON 364.3 million in the first half of 2026, up 18.1% compared to the same period of 2025. EBITDA remained resilient at RON 37.2 million, while net profit increased by 8.4% to RON 27.9 million.

According to the company, the results recorded in the first half of 2026 were supported by continued demand for low- and medium-voltage electrical equipment, the execution of energy and infrastructure projects, and strong international activity.

Export sales represented approximately 33% of total sales during the period, supported by deliveries of own-manufactured electrical equipment to customers in the United States and deliveries to Ukraine through international tender-based projects.

“During the first half of the year, we expanded into energy storage and railway infrastructure, strengthened our engineering capabilities and continued to develop our manufacturing capacity. These are deliberate steps to broaden the markets we address and increase the scale and complexity of the projects we deliver,” said Gheorghe Ciubotaru, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electro-Alfa International.

In the first half of the year, cash generation from operating activities improved significantly. The group recorded net cash flow from operating activities of RON 30 million, compared to a negative net cash flow of RON 5.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The improvement was mainly driven by the collection of trade receivables, alongside solid operating profitability.

As of 30 June 2026, Electro-Alfa International’s total assets reached RON 1.15 billion, while total equity increased to RON 761.4 million, compared to RON 210.2 million at the end of 2025. The group held RON 107.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and RON 430.5 million in short-term bank deposits. At the same time, bank borrowings decreased to RON 54.8 million as of 30 June 2026.

The Manufacturing segment remained the main contributor to the group’s revenues and profitability. The segment generated external revenues of RON 206.8 million in H1 2026, up 18.5% compared to RON 174.4 million in H1 2025. Operating profit increased to RON 17.7 million from RON 14.5 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The EPC Services segment generated external revenues of RON 153.6 million in H1 2026, up 15.3% compared to RON 133.2 million in H1 2025. Operating profit amounted to RON 13.6 million, compared to RON 17.6 million in the prior-year period, corresponding to an operating margin of 8.8%. This performance reflects the revenue mix and cost structure associated with projects executed across contracting activities, green energy and international tenders.

The IT Services segment, operated through Alfa Factory Software, continued to expand its software development activities, generating external revenues of RON 0.6 million in H1 2026, compared to RON 0.2 million in H1 2025.

During H1 2026, Electro-Alfa International also added two new reportable segments: BESS and Railway Infrastructure. The BESS segment was added following the acquisition of Solar Technologies Consulting in April 2026, which holds a ready-to-build battery energy storage project with an installed capacity of 51.44 MW, located in Șelimbăr, Sibiu County.

The Railway Infrastructure segment was added following the completion of the acquisition of a 51% stake in SPIACT Craiova, expanding Electro-Alfa International’s technical expertise into railway signalling, control systems and specialized infrastructure works. The acquisition of SPIACT Craiova was completed in June 2026, so its contribution to H1 results was limited. The segment generated external revenues of RON 2 million and operating profit of RON 0.1 million.

Following the end of the reporting period, on 1 July 2026, Electro-Alfa International and SGB-SMIT Group inaugurated a new factory in Botoșani, SGB-Electroalfa.

Electro-Alfa completed an IPO in February 2026, through which it raised net proceeds of RON 544.3 million to support its medium-term growth strategy. The company currently has a market capitalization of over RON 3 billion (EUR 584 million).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)