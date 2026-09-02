Romanian utilities group Electrica registers 7.7% higher EBITDA in H1 2026

The Electrica Group, a major utilities company in Romania, registered a 7.7% increase in EBITDA in H1 2026, reaching RON 1.07 billion, compared to RON 1 billion achieved in the first half of 2025.

The increase in EBITDA mainly comes from the variation in the supply segment, which had a positive evolution in the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, according to the company press release.

As such, the variation in the supply segment recorded an EBITDA improvement of RON 122.8 million, up to RON 181.3 million from RON 58.5 million in the previous period. The increase is due to the improvement in the segment’s operational performance, with a decrease in operating expenses of RON 211.9 million.

Operating revenues recorded an increase in revenues from core activities of RON 948.3 million, as well as a decrease in other operating revenues of RON 1.04 billion, as a result of the elimination of subsidies following the end of the support scheme starting July 1, 2025.

“Electrica has become more than distribution and supply. It has become a group in which we are about to start seeing the results of integrating the entire value chain: generation, storage, supply, distribution and energy services. The second half of the year will see us building new capacities, new services and an increasingly stronger role for Electrica Group in Romania’s energy future,” said Alexandru Chiriță, Electrica CEO.

Operating profit for H1 2026 recorded an increase of RON 66.6 million, reaching RON 773.1 million, compared to RON 706.5 million achieved in H1 2025. This increase is mainly due to the increase in operating revenues by RON 110.3 million, a positive impact diminished by the increase in operating costs by RON 43.7 million.

Revenues from current activities recorded an increase of RON 1.15 billion, a positive impact diminished by the decrease in other operating revenues by RON 1.04 billion, mainly due to the end of the support scheme in the supply segment. Net profit in H1 2026 recorded an increase of 8.6%, or RON 36.1 million, reaching RON 457.5 million.

The volume of electricity distributed by Electrica was 8.9 TWh, slightly down by 0.5% compared to H1 2025. The subsidiary Distribuție Energie Electrică România (DEER) serves approximately 4.011 million users in 18 counties, across an area covering approximately 40.8% of Romania’s territory.

In the generation segment, Electrica Group has renewable energy projects, photovoltaic and wind, with a total capacity of 307.5 MW, either in operation or at various stages of development. Of these, 46.5 MW are already operational. Electrica also has energy storage projects of approximately 949.5 MWh at various stages of development.

radu@romania-insider.com

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