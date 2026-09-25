bold text The fund tracks the WIG30 Total Return Index, providing exposure to 30 of the largest and most liquid companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange through a single investment instrument. The listing will give Romanian investors access through BVB to a portfolio spanning Polish banking, retail, energy, mining, technology, and other sectors.

With the listing, InterCapital will have five ETFs on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, offering investors access to Romanian, Slovenian and Croatian equities, as well as Romanian euro-denominated government bonds.

“Romanian investors are increasingly looking for opportunities to diversify their portfolios, and Poland is a natural addition to the range of markets available through our ETFs. Its listed companies include major financial institutions, energy and industrial businesses, as well as consumer brands that many Romanian investors already know,” stated Krešo Vugrinčić, Chairman of the Management Board at InterCapital ETF.

Launched in May 2026 and already listed on the Zagreb and Ljubljana Stock Exchanges, the InterCapital Poland WIG30TR UCITS ETF had approximately EUR 12 million in assets under management as of 31 August 2026. The planned Bucharest listing will extend the fund’s regional availability, following the intention announced at launch to bring the product to Romanian investors.

The ETF is a passively managed fund that invests directly in the shares underlying its benchmark. The “Total Return” component of the WIG30TR index means that its calculation includes dividends alongside share-price movements.

The ETF likewise reinvests dividend income rather than distributing it to investors. Its annual total expense ratio, which reflects the fund’s ongoing operating costs, is 0.60%.

Financial companies represented the largest portfolio allocation at approximately 41.8% as of 31 August 2026, followed by consumer discretionary businesses at 15.3%, materials at 11.1% and energy at 9.6%. The remaining allocation spans consumer staples, communication services, industrials and other sectors.

The portfolio’s financial holdings include PKO Bank Polski, Bank Pekao and PZU, providing exposure to Poland’s banking and insurance sectors. Energy group Orlen and copper producer KGHM are also among the fund’s largest holdings, giving investors access to major businesses in the Polish energy and materials sectors.

The portfolio also includes companies with an established presence in Romanian consumers’ daily lives, such as LPP, the owner of Reserved and Sinsay, Pepco, and Żabka Group, which is present in Romania through the Froo convenience store chain. Other holdings include Allegro, one of Poland’s leading e-commerce platforms, and CD Projekt, the developer behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 video game franchises.