Double price for Romania’s Sibiu-Pitesti highway

The total value of the investment in the Sibiu-Pitesti highway will amount to EUR 3.34 billion (RON 15 billion), according to a draft project published on the Transport Ministry’s website, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The Master Plan for Transport, which was adopted last year, provided investments of EUR 1.6-1.8 billion for this highway. The Sibiu-Pitesti highway will mostly be funded with EU money.

Compared to the feasibility study made in 2008, a number of revisions were carried out, according to the draft project. The main ones were reinvestigating the land and studying several possible corridor options.

The deadline for submitting proposals and comments on the draft law to the Ministry of Transport is July 28, 2017.

In June, the European Commission has urged Romania to build the Pitesti-Sibiu highway, which is currently a missing segment of the Rhine-Danube Pan-European Corridor, part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TENTEC).

“This highway is the highest investment priority,” said the Romanian-born European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu.

