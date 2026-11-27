Saint Andrew’s Day: How Romania celebrates its patron saint
Hundreds of thousands of Romanians bear the saint’s name, derived from the Greek Andreas, meaning “brave” or “manly.”
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 4 min read
Saint Andrew’s Day, celebrated each year in Romania on November 30, is one of the most important religious holidays in the country.
Saint Andrew was the first of the apostles to preach the Gospel to the Geto-Dacians in the territory of Dobrogea, which is why he is considered the one who Christianized the Romanian people.