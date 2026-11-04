British newspaper The Guardian included Romania’s famous region of Transylvania in a list of Europe’s best winter activity destinations for travelers who do not ski. The article highlights the Carpathian landscape, the wildlife, and cultural attractions around Brașov.

The part on Romania recommends snowshoeing and wildlife watching in Piatra Craiului National Park, where hikers are “more likely to come across bear or wolf tracks than other walkers’ footprints.”

Suggested routes include the high ridge of Dealul Măgurice, the plateau between the Piatra Craiului and Bucegi mountains, and the Zărnești Gorge, whose limestone walls rise 200 meters above the canyon floor.

The article, signed by Fiona Kerr, presents the village of Măgura, located at more than 1,000 meters above sea level, as a base for exploring the area. It also mentions the Carpathians as one of Europe’s remaining strongholds for large predators.

“The Carpathian mountains are one of Europe’s last bastions for large predators - there are thought to be more than 10,000 brown bears and around 2,500 grey wolves in Romania alone,” reads the story.

The Guardian also recommends visiting medieval churches, Brașov’s cobbled old town, and the Libearty bear sanctuary, which has rescued more than 120 brown bears from captivity.

Bran Castle is also included among the attractions. With its towers covered by winter frost and the Carpathians in the background, the landmark “looks more gothic than ever,” it said.

Transylvania appears alongside winter experiences in Finland, Scotland, France, Austria, Sweden, Italy, and Norway. The other recommendations include survival activities in Finnish Lapland, stargazing in the Cairngorms, glacier visits in Chamonix, Christmas markets in Innsbruck, and husky sledding in Norway.