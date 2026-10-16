Bucovina, a region in northeast Romania, topped Time Out’s newly updated list of the world’s most underrated travel destinations for 2027.

Relatively unknown, particularly to foreign travelers, Bucovina was placed first among 41 destinations around the world.

The London-based travel recommendations magazine highlighted the region’s painted monasteries and ancient forests to motivate its choice.

“What makes Bucovina so special? It’s a deeply traditional region of ancient forests, wildflower meadows and tiny mountain towns, and it’s home to eight UNESCO-listed painted monasteries, churches covered in colourful frescoes of Bible scenes and Romanian folk tales. It’s also where the Via Transilvanica begins, Romania’s 1,400km pilgrimage route that cuts diagonally across the country, passing through around 400 communities and taking roughly two months to walk in full,” according to another Time Out article on the subject.

The region was visited by editor Grace Beard, who signalled her enjoyment by ironically asking “Bran Castle, who?” in the ranking.

“Bucovina is the heartland for the ancient Romanian art of egg-decorating. You can find hundreds of examples – and buy your own decorated egg – at the National Museum of Painted Eggs in Ciocănești, a town equally worth visiting for its 600 intricately painted wooden houses,” she said in the same list.

Second place went to the US’ South Dakota, “which has some equally dramatic national parks without the crowds of Yosemite or Yellowstone.”

Third place was won by the Asturian cities in northern Spain, while fourth and fifth place both headed to Latin America, to Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica and San Martín in Peru.

The 10 most underrated travel destinations for 2027 are, in order: Bucovina (Romania), South Dakota (US), Asturian cities (Spain), Osa Peninsula (Costa Rica), San Martín (Peru), Zambujeira do Mar (Portugal), Bisbee (US), Shenzhen (China), Carry-le-Rouet (France), and Tioga Pass (US).