CTP delivers 3,000 sqm of built-to-suit temperature-controlled warehousing in Bucharest

Developer and operator of logistics and industrial real estate CTP has delivered nearly 3,000 sqm of built-to-suit temperature-controlled warehouse space to Frigonet Logistics at CTPark Bucharest South, according to a press release published on Friday, August 28.

Frigonet Logistics provides integrated cold chain logistics services, including refrigerated warehousing and handling, national dual-temperature distribution for chilled and frozen goods, picking, and cross-docking. The company selected CTPark Bucharest South for its strategic location and excellent connectivity to Bucharest and key regional hubs, enabling more efficient distribution routes and supporting the continued expansion of its operations.

Frigonet Logistics has signed a long-term lease for its new facility, which it will use to expand its temperature-controlled storage operations for refrigerated and frozen food products, supporting its growing logistics network across Romania.

CTPark Bucharest South is strategically located with direct access to Bucharest’s ring road and major national transport corridors, providing excellent connectivity to the capital, the A0, A1 and A2 motorways, and key destinations across Romania and Southeastern Europe. The park comprises nearly 140,000 sqm of built space across a nearly 37-hectare site.

“Beyond the operational advantages, the location at CTPark Bucharest South provides excellent connectivity to Bucharest and our key regional hubs, helping us optimise distribution routes and improve logistics efficiency. This investment gives us the capacity and flexibility required to support our continued growth and to provide our customers with temperature-controlled transport and logistics services that meet the highest standards,” explained David Stoian, Executive Director of Frigonet Logistics.

The facility incorporates dedicated frozen storage operating at -20°C, a 0-4°C buffer area, a refrigeration plant, and the infrastructure required to safely handle and store temperature- sensitive products while maintaining an uninterrupted cold chain.

“We are pleased to welcome Frigonet Logistics to CTPark Bucharest South and to support the company’s next stage of expansion,” said Cristina Manea, Business Developer at CTP in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)