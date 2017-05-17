19 °C
Continental’s turnover increases to EUR 2.7 billion in Romania

by Romania Insider
German group Continental, the largest car parts manufacturer in Romania, saw a 20% annual increase in its turnover last year, to EUR 2.66 billion, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The group runs its operations in Romania via several companies. However, if Continental ran its activity via only one firm, it would be the fourth largest one in the country, after Dacia, OMV Petrom Marketing and OMV Petrom.

The Romanian operations had a share of 6.55% in the German group’s total turnover last year, up from 5.88% in 2015. Continental’s local division employed 18,200 people last year, up 10.3% over the previous year. This represented 8.2% of the total number of people working for the German group.

Continental was the largest employer in the local automotive industry last year, surpassing the Renault group, which had about 18,200 employees.

